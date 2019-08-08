Lil Pump & Smokepurpp Tucker Themselves Out On "Hardy Brothers"

After recording "Hardy Brothers" freestyle, it's likely that Lil Pump and Smokepurpp slept like babies that night. Listening to themselves hop about with seemingly boundless energy is enough to tire even those of high stamina builds. Today, the pair have decided to release their latest loosie, taking things back to basics with a SoundCloud release - just like old times, in which "D Rose" was Pump's most popular song. Yet those days are gone, and both Pump and Purpp have released much in the interim. How does their latest "Freestyle" fare?

Much like the Hardy Brothers themselves, both Pump and Purpp bounce endlessly about, repeating "Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy" ad-nauseum. The refrain is effective, however, providing the young rappers with a springboard to unleash their playfully ignorant lyrics. It's unlikely that this one will convert a skeptic to a fan, but should you be enjoying the duo's dynamic thus far, you'll likely get a kick outta this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy!

+

I'm the new Beethoven

Do a driveby in a Ford Focus