Lil Pump & El Alfa "El Jefe" Get The Party Started On "Coronao Now"

This isn't the song for everybody but if you're trying to turn up at the club this weekend, this one might get you ready for a good night. El Alfa "El Jefe" has one of the most unique voices in Latin rap, making his name with a ton of successful singles and projects over the years. Of course, you all know about Lil Pump. The "Gucci Gang" general may not be experiencing the hottest year of his career but he's still a streaming giant, attracting many artists to reach out for feature placements. The Florida rapper's latest musical effort comes via El Alfa's new cut "Coronao Now," which is out now.

The party banger includes a repetitive hook and some raunchy bars from Jetski. The video is highly stylized, releasing alongside the track with the two stars showing off their load of jewelry and getting lit on the dance floor.

Let us know what you think of the new song by El Alfa and Lil Pump. Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics:

AK-47 make a n***a do bachata

Eatin' quesadilla, fuckin' on his baby momma

Ran out of drugs, flew the plug up from Uganda

Street n***a, I bust his head for forty dollars