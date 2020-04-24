mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Pump & Anuel AA Link Up For "Illuminati"

Lynn S.
April 24, 2020 13:48
Illuminati
Lil Pump Feat. Anuel AA

Lil Pump and Anuel AA uncover the secrets of the elite underground society on "Illuminati."


Lil Pump dropped off a new single titled, "Illuminati," on Friday, featuring Puerto Rican rapper and singer, Anuel AA. Both artists previously teased the track on social media this week, marking their first collaboration together.

The track opens with a near-a capella verse from Anuel AA in Spanish before the beat really kicks in. He holds down the song until Pump hops in for his brief English verse. The duo also dropped an accompanying music video for the single, directed by Spiff TV. The visuals are chock full of imagery typically associated with elite secret societies like the Illuminati, such as masked men wearing robes, the Baphomet diety (or, the horned Sabbatic Goat) and, most famously, the eye in a triangle symbol. In the visuals, Anuel emerges from the dead, hanging out of a half-open casket at his own funeral surrounded by flaming roses. Pump gets a little more playful with the ominous surroundings, dancing in the middle of a circle of the masked men while they nod along. Check out "Illuminati" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Illuminati
Might wake up tomorrow and buy a Bugatti
Illuminati
Swervin' in Rrari while I'm on an Oxy
Two twin hoes in the lobby
Sorry, b*tch, I do not say sorry

