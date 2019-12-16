mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Poppa Shares "Almost Normal" Tape

Milca P.
December 16, 2019 01:23
Almost Normal
Lil Poppa

Listen to "Almost Normal."


Lil Poppa is shaping up to be the next melodic rapper to emerge to the surface.

The new Interscope signee appeared earlier this year with his first Under Investigation 2 project via the label. Already, he 's flexing his work ethic as he returns to share his second project of the year with Almost Normal.

On the new effort, he rides out for 14 songs, bringing on additional voices from G Hdrbo, Quando Rondo, Rich The Kid, and Neno Calvin. It's a prime introduction for those just getting to know the young Southern upstart. Get into Almost Normal below and sound off with your thoughts.

