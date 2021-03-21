Lil Poppa Reflects On Growing Up On "Boys To Men"

20-year-old Florida rapper Lil Poppa is certainly an artist that deserves your attention right now. The budding rapper first got on our radar in 2019 after he worked with Mozzy on "Winning." Since then, he's profile has blown up and he's expanded his catalog to include collaborations alongside artists like NoCap, Polo G, and more.

As we continue to anticipate his next move, the rapper slid through with his latest single, "Boys To Men." The rapper's latest offering dives into the pain through his melodic delivery as he reflects on his come-up from a boy to a man and the things that he's experienced.

Check out the latest offering from Lil Poppa below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite bar from his new track.

Quotable Lyrics

My lil n***a say ya hot right now

You need a fan

And he eager to let off shots right now

He get to sprayin'