mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Poppa Gets Ready For His Upcoming EP With "God's Hand"

Aron A.
December 03, 2019 14:22
103 Views
00
0
CoverCover

God's Hand
Lil Poppa

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Poppa is back with some new heat.


Lil Poppa's been bubbling up in the South with singles like "Eternal Living" and "Dangerous" which have both amassed millions of YouTube. With a new project on the way, the Jacksonville, FL based rapper returned with his new single, "God's Hand." The follow-up to "On My Own" has Poppa on a melancholic vibe as he reflects on the losses and wins he's taken over the years. "I'm a fiend for the weed, I like to stay high/ Two Js to start the day, just to get by/ Took a 10 out the bank just to get fly," he raps over church organs while dishing out on his insecurities. 

His forthcoming EP, which he has yet to reveal a title for, is due out before the end of the year. Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics
I always kept it real, I ain't change how I feel
All them n***as showed they hand, that shit'll leave you by yourself
I smoke and think all by myself, I sit and think about my health
'Cause I ain't feelin' like myself, like do I really like myself?

Lil Poppa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  103
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Poppa new single new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Poppa Gets Ready For His Upcoming EP With "God's Hand"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject