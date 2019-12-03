Lil Poppa Gets Ready For His Upcoming EP With "God's Hand"

Lil Poppa's been bubbling up in the South with singles like "Eternal Living" and "Dangerous" which have both amassed millions of YouTube. With a new project on the way, the Jacksonville, FL based rapper returned with his new single, "God's Hand." The follow-up to "On My Own" has Poppa on a melancholic vibe as he reflects on the losses and wins he's taken over the years. "I'm a fiend for the weed, I like to stay high/ Two Js to start the day, just to get by/ Took a 10 out the bank just to get fly," he raps over church organs while dishing out on his insecurities.

His forthcoming EP, which he has yet to reveal a title for, is due out before the end of the year. Keep your eyes peeled.

Quotable Lyrics

I always kept it real, I ain't change how I feel

All them n***as showed they hand, that shit'll leave you by yourself

I smoke and think all by myself, I sit and think about my health

'Cause I ain't feelin' like myself, like do I really like myself?