Lil Poppa Enlists Lil Durk For New Single "All The Money In The World"

Dre D.
October 11, 2020 10:16
All The Money In The World
Lil Poppa Feat. Lil Durk

The Jacksonville rapper drops the latest single from "Evergreen Wildchild 2."


Lil Poppa just dropped the deluxe edition of his album "Evergreen Wildchild 2," adding features from 42 Dugg and Lil Durk.

The latter track finds Poppa and Durk over a soulful, bluesy beat from producers VVS Melody and Marzlazar that you could easily hear Fredo Bang on.

Lil Poppa is already doing his thing at such a young age but having Durk on the track makes his influence on the younger generation that much evident.

Check out the visuals for "All the Money in the World" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I could have all the money in the world, still won't have time for a b*tch
See, they gon make a RIP post, act like they crying to forget
They got my dance on TikTok, my sister proud of that sh*t
I get a thrill off of that, come to me smiling and sh*t
Racks in my sweatpants, don't need a stylist, you b*tch
Only time them youngins miss sh*t if a child in there with you
Probably in the city with a TEC, they playing foul on a n****
His dawg name in black and white, he turned cow on this n****

