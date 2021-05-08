Lil Poppa Drops Off His Debut Studio Album "Blessed, I Guess"

Lil Poppa has been a consistent force in the underground street rap realm for years before signing to a major label. The Jacksonville native has dropped off numerous mixtapes, strengthening his repertoire and earning him notoriety long before his label debut. Following up on his 2020 mixtape Evergreen Wildchild, which boasted features from Lil Durk, 42 Dugg and more, the relative game newcomer has finally arrived with his debut project.

On Blessed, I Guess, the rapper comes through with the magical formula behind his rise to success. His consistently hard-hitting lyricism speaks volumes to listeners who share similar experiences with him growing up in the tough streets of Jacksonville.

The lone features on the project come from Toosii and Seddy Hendrix, who lend vocals to the project's second and final track respectively. Poppa previously released "A.M. Flights" with Toosii as one of the project's singles, debuting an accompanying visual for it as well.

Stream Lil Poppa's latest effort Blessed, I Guess and be sure to let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Halo

2. A.M. Flights (feat. Toosii)

3. Roger That

4. Can't Say

5. Back On Evergreen

6. Love & War

7. Ms. Barbara Grandson

8. Boys To Men

9. Mask On

10. Chosen One Pt. 2

11. Up It

12. Doing Better

13. It's Alright Again

14. My Last

15. Blessed, I Guess (feat. Seddy Hendrinx)