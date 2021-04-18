Lil Poppa & Toosii Connect For "A.M. Flights"

One of the most promising new acts on the scene Lil Poppa has been busy kicking off the rollout of his highly anticipated debut studio project Blessed, I Guess. He's been teasing fans about the upcoming album for some time and this week treated listeners to the brand new Toosii-featured single "A.M. Flights."

The result of the exciting collaboration between the relative game newcomers is a tune that shows the softer side of both artists. Inspired by the lovely lady in the Jacksonville native's life, who also stars in the video, the track pays ode to her being a positive presence in his life. As for his upcoming full-length project set to be released via Interscope Records, more details about the date of its release and guest features will be revealed sometime soon.

Alongside debuting the track, the duo shared the accompanying visual. Tap into "A.M. Flights" below and let us know how you feel about it down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm smoking presidential bud and I need you to be my first lady

It ain't the day you was born, but I need you in your birthday suit

You know I don't know play, 'bout my business like a businessman

Don't get mad when you can't come, too many K's on this Sprinter van