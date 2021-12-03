mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Peep's Star Potential On Display On Posthumous EP With Harry Fraud "High Fashion"

Alex Zidel
December 03, 2021 10:49
HIGH FASHION
Lil Peep & Harry Fraud

Three new posthumous songs from Lil Peep have been released with production from Harry Fraud.


Harry Fraud has a way about him, always managing to get the best out of the artists he works with. The storied producer has officially released his collaborative EP with the late Lil Peep, showing the emo rapper's versatility over jazzy beats.

The project was announced a couple of days ago as Lil Peep and Harry Fraud's text messages from early 2017 were posted to Peep's Instagram account, showing how excited they both were over the new music. It has taken a while for the songs to surface but they have been released posthumously as the HIGH FASHION EP. 


"Gus met Harry when he was home in New York for Christmas in December 2016 / January 2017," explains the caption on Peep's page. "Gus was going to fly back to Los Angeles a couple of days after New Year’s Eve, but he got word that Harry wanted to get into the studio with him, so he decided to stay. He was incredibly excited and honored to be able to work with the producer that he admired so much. The sound of the two songs that they made together over two nights in the studio (Choose & Living Rooms) are very unique. No other songs of his have the same vibe, the same feeling. Gus and Harry had planned to call their project HIGH FASHION. The third song, 'Old Me,' is a song Gus originally wrote in 2015 that Harry had an impassioned interest in working on and reproducing. I can tell you with 100% certainty that Gus would be proud and honored that Harry had brought 'Old Me' to life for us all to enjoy."

Listen to the new EP below and let us know what you think. Long Live Lil Peep.


Tracklist:

1. Choose
2. Living Rooms
3. Old Me

