Lil Peep's mother, Liza Womack, has been instrumental in keeping his legacy alive. She regularly posts tributes to her son on her Instagram page, which are always beautiful and devastating. She has memorialized him in interviews and made announcements regarding his posthumous releases. Her son's death has also served as an opportunity for her to spread awareness about the dangers of drug dependency.

Lil Peep passed away at 21-years-old from an overdose on a mixture of fentanyl and Xanax on November 15, 2017. He was found dead in the back of his tour bus and, now, his mother is suing his management company for neglecting his well-being and encouraging his drug use. Lil Peep was in the middle of his "Call Me When You're Sober Tour" when he died and Womack is claiming that people affiliated with First Access Entertainment were well aware of his physical and mental exhaustion at the time.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In the legal documents reported by TMZ, she says that Peep's deterioration from drug use started in early 2017 on "The Peep Show Tour," but his management both disregarded and fueled it. Peep was allegedly supplied with Xanax, Ketamine and other drugs while on the road. She even cites her son being gifted a bottle of pills from one of his managers during a London stop. Another example given of his team's neglect was when Peep was allowed to perform in Los Angeles on May 10, 2017 despite being in a "comatose-like state" and "barely able to communicate."

The documents also claim that Peep repeatedly expressed a desire to quit the tour, but his management "pushed [Peep] onto stage after stage in city after city, plying and propping" him up with drugs.

The official trailer for Lil Peep documentary (executive produced by Liza), Everybody's Everything, has been released. The film is set to hit theaters on November 12.