Lil Peep's "Hellboy" Gets Updated Music Video

With Lil Peep's fan-favorite mixtape "Hellboy" making the transition to streaming services, the title track gets an update to its video.

Last Friday, Lil Peep's estate finally ensured that his fan-favorite mixtape Hellboy -- a project some declare to be his best -- would be making the transition to streaming services. Now, days removed from its re-release, Peep's team has shared an updated take on the original "Hellboy" music video. Released in September of 2016, the Midnight Cinema-directed OG "Hellboy" was far darker in tone, feature several glimpses of disorienting shots and scenes. In this new revision, released earlier this afternoon, most of the extraneous trapping has been scrubbed away entirely.

Now, Peep remains the centerpiece of the clip, his visage far less shadowy and thus -- a more innocent figure than originally depicted. Though the clip's essence has largely remained the same, it feels largely designed to spend more time with the late artist, removing the stylized elements in favor of a more intimate experience. Though some purists may prefer the vibe of the original, made and directed as Peep intended, it's still a welcome addition to his catalog. Check it out for yourself below, and if you remember the original, which version to you prefer?