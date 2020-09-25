Lil Peep's "Hellboy" Arrives On Streaming Services For The First Time

Lil Peep was a troubled soul and, in his music, he wore his heart on his sleeve. It was clear that he was going through a lot, becoming an emo-rap legend during his short career. There have been documentaries, films, and more created based on the life of the late Gustav Ahr, which speaks to his ability to connect to his audience.

People loved Lil Peep. That's why, when he passed away, the hip-hop world was absolutely devastated. We had lost one of the most versatile young stars that showed years and years of promise, talent, and good music ahead of him. Thankfully, his music will live on forever and, to celebrate the life of the late Lil Peep, his estate has released his critically-acclaimed project HELLBOY for the first time on streaming services.

What's even more special is the fact that the entire project is intact. Each of the sixteen original songs, including "cobain" with Lil Tracy, "nose ring", and "gucci mane", are included on the re-release.

Listen to the project below and remember everything that Lil Peep was about. RIP.

Tracklist:

1. hellboy

2. drive by (feat. Xavier Wulf)

3. OMFG

4. the song they played (when i crashed into the wall) [feat. Lil Tracy]

5. fucked up

6. cobain (feat. Lil Tracy)

7. gucci mane

8. interlude

9. worlds away

10. red drop shawty (feat. KirbLaGoop)

11. girls (feat. Horse Head)

12. nose ring

13. we think too much

14. the last thing i wanna do

15. walk away as the door slams (feat. Lil Tracy)

16. move on, be strong