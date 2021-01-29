mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Peep's "CALIFORNIA GIRLS" EP Added To Streaming Services

Alex Zidel
January 29, 2021 12:34
236 Views
23
3
CoverCover

CALIFORNIA GIRLS
Lil Peep
Produced by Nedarb

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Peep's estate posthumously re-releases his collaborative EP "CALIFORNIA GIRLS" with Nedarb.


Lil Peep's legacy continues to live forever as the emo-rap legend's estate re-releases his CALIFORNIA GIRLS EP on all streaming services today.

The six-track project was made in collaboration with producer Nedarb entirely over e-mail. Lil Peep initially released it in the winter of 2015, but it never landed on streaming services. His estate has been working hard to make all of Peep's music readily available for his fans on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, and all the other DSPs. Previously, we've seen Hellboy, Crybaby, Vertigo, and other projects all get added onto streaming, but fans were asking about CALIFORNIA GIRLS

The wait is officially over as it's ready to be streamed over-and-over, including one sole feature from Craig Xen. Listen to the re-released project below, including the standout "beamer boy".

Tracklist:

1. california world (feat. Craig Xen)
2. pray i die
3. beat it
4. beamer boy
5. let me bleed
6. lil kennedy

Lil Peep Nedarb posthumous Craig Xen
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Peep's "CALIFORNIA GIRLS" EP Added To Streaming Services
23
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject