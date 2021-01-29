Lil Peep's "CALIFORNIA GIRLS" EP Added To Streaming Services

Lil Peep's legacy continues to live forever as the emo-rap legend's estate re-releases his CALIFORNIA GIRLS EP on all streaming services today.

The six-track project was made in collaboration with producer Nedarb entirely over e-mail. Lil Peep initially released it in the winter of 2015, but it never landed on streaming services. His estate has been working hard to make all of Peep's music readily available for his fans on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, and all the other DSPs. Previously, we've seen Hellboy, Crybaby, Vertigo, and other projects all get added onto streaming, but fans were asking about CALIFORNIA GIRLS.

The wait is officially over as it's ready to be streamed over-and-over, including one sole feature from Craig Xen. Listen to the re-released project below, including the standout "beamer boy".

Tracklist:

1. california world (feat. Craig Xen)

2. pray i die

3. beat it

4. beamer boy

5. let me bleed

6. lil kennedy