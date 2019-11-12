Lil Peep's "Belgium" Video Includes Tour Footage & Touching Director's Note

Lil Peep posthumously released the Goth Angel Sinner EP a few weeks ago, containing three tracks that fans are eating up around the world. The late recording artist was beloved in every country, touring frequently and putting on special shows for his fans overseas. One of his most incredible memories came when he visited Belgium. Upon reflecting on his trip, he wrote a track named after the country and it was added to his latest project. Now, a video has arrived for "Belgium," showing footage from his escapades over there, and including a touching note from the director of the video.

"'BELGIUM' IS A VERY SPECIAL TRACK FOR ME," wrote director Mezzy. "ARTISTS LIVES ARE CHAOTIC AND WROUGHT WITH PRESSURE FROM ALL SIDES, BUT THAT DAY IN GHENT, BELGIUM WAS ONE OF THE ONLY TIMES I HAD WHERE I CAN SAY THAT I TRULY GOT TO KNOW GUS.

ON THE FLIGHT IN, I INTERVIEWED HIM AND HE SPOKE ABOUT HOW THE GOTHIC ARCHITECTURE OF THE TOWN WAS VERY CALMING TO HIM. LATER, ON OUR WAY TO SOUNDCHECK WE PASSED BY THIS AMAZING CASTLE, AND WE WERE BOTH IMMEDIATELY STRUCK BY IT. WE WANTED TO WANDER INSIDE, BUT IT WAS CLOSED.

I SUGGESTED WE GO BACK THE NEXT DAY, SO WE WOKE UP EARLY TO GO SEE IT, BUT YET AGAIN, IT WAS CLOSED. SO WE LOITERED AROUND TOWN AND SMOKED BY THE CASTLE UNTIL EVERYONE ELSE JOINED US AT MCDONALDS. IN THAT TIME WE REALLY JUST TALKED, AND CONNECTED. WE FED DUCKS WITH AN OLD MAN WHO SEEMED TO IGNORE US, PROBABLY BECAUSE OF GUS' LOOK. GUS SAID HE WAS USED TO THAT TREATMENT, BUT THE 'DUCKS DON’T MIND' THAT REALLY STUCK WITH ME."