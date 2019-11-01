Lil Peep Opens Up About His Pain On Posthumous Track, "Moving On"

Lil Peep amassed quite the following during his short, yet thriving career. His brand of emo-trap crooning captured the imagination of young people who otherwise wouldn't be listening to rap if not for the instrumentals Peep was going with. His unique genre-bending music quickly became a trend amongst his peers as people were quick to mimic his success. Unfortunately, he tragically passed away in 2017 and fans are still mourning his loss.

Today, Peep's estate dropped a three-track EP called Goth Angel Sinner. Fans are loving the project so far and one of the early standouts is the track "Moving On." In this song, Peep speaks about his inner demons and how he deals with them. The song is lined with drug references and sees the late artist at his most vulnerable.

Check out the song and tell us what you think in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

GothBoiClique, we got big dreams

And my new bitch, on a movie screen

And my old bitch, she a groupie teen

Yeah, I break hearts, I'm with Cold Hart

I'm with Horse Head, whip it like a Nascar, yeah