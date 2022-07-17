Lil Peep Makes An Appearance On Antwon's "BUTTERFLY KISSES"

Though Lil Peep passed away back in 2017, his legacy looms large as rappers continue to be influenced by the emo rap sound he helped pioneer. New music from Peep, too, continues to trickle out. Just last year, producer Harry Fraud dropped a collab EP with Peep, High Fashion.

Now, Antwon has released a song with a feature from the late Swedish-American rapper. On "BUTTERFLY KISSES," Antwon evokes a summer-soaked vibe as he croons about the warmth of a new love. The instrumental comprises a variety of synths twinkling over a heavy 808. Antwon and Lil Peep deliver an insanely catchy hook as synthetic flute sounds float in the background. Lil Peep's verse is playfully scatter-brained as he sings with his characteristic angst about everything from popping Xans to getting poop on his shoe ("I got caca on my shoe, baby").

Beneath the light-hearted message of the song, it's hard not to feel a melancholy in the low-key tune. As Lil Peep's far-too-short life highlights, bright moments like these never last long enough.

Quotable Lyrics

From the summer to the winter, in the hummer or the beamer

Look at how I shimmy, baby, hop up in my beamer, baby

Eat your ass for dinner, baby, spinach with the shroom, gravy

Car go zoom, baby, we on the moon, baby

I'm in my room till I'm buried in my tomb, baby