Lil Peep Estate Re-Releases His "Vertigo" EP

These days, music is primarily consumed via streaming. Checking out sales figures, you'll quickly realize that pure album sales just aren't as frequent as they once were. Thus, independent recording artists and major labels are capitalizing on the streaming boom, ensuring that as much content is available on the platforms as possible. Sometimes, and especially if we're speaking about an artist like Lil Peep who is unfortunately no longer with us, that means that re-releases are likely to occur.

One of Lil Peep's earlier projects, the four-pack Vertigo EP, has officially been restored and added onto streaming services worldwide. Spanning just under ten-minutes, hardcore fans of the late rapper surely already know and love these songs but, for the more casual supporter of Lil Peep, this is a nice way to explore some of his earlier material.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"This re-release of Vertigo features the highest quality exports the world has ever heard of these tracks—straight from the recording sessions that Gus worked on in his bedroom," said the estate of Lil Peep regarding the new release. "This is the first of many re-releases of the works of the artist Gus Ahr—also known as Lil Peep. Enjoy."

Listen to the John Mello-produced project below and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist:

1. drugz

2. M.O.S. [battery full]

3. shiver

4. come around