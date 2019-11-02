On Friday, we received a three-track posthumous EP from Lil Peep, titled Goth Angel Sinner. The project was teased by Peep before he passed in November 2017. While this was already the second posthumous release from the alternative rapper within a two year period, another one will be arriving on November 15. Columbia Records will be releasing the Everybody's Everything LP on the same day that the documentary about Peep of the same name experiences its nationwide release. Columbia described the album as a "lovingly-curated collection of songs from Lil Peep’s career, including fan favorites that have never been available on all platforms, and songs that have never been released in any form."

Everybody's Everything will be available in all of the traditional formats, as well as a double LP set that will include never-before-seen photos from Peep's life and career. There will also be limited pop-ups in both New York City and Los Angeles to preview the album. New York City's event takes place today at 97 Crosby St. and the Los Angeles event will be Nov. 6 at the Echoplex. The L.A. event will also host a live conversation with some of Peep's closest collaborators.

Everybody's Everything Album Tracklist

1. "Liar"

2. "Aquafina" featuring Rich The Kid

3. "Ratchets" featuring Lil Tracy

4. "Rockstarz" featuring Gab3

5. "LA to London" featuring Gab3

6. "Fangirl" featuring Gab3

7. "Text Me" featuring Era

8. "Princess"

9. "Moving On"

10. "Belgium"

11. "When I Lie"

12. "I’ve Been Waiting" featuring iLoveMakonnen (Original Version)

13. "Live Forever"

14. "Ghost Boy"

15. "Keep My Coo"

16. "White Tee" featuring Lil Tracy

17. "Cobain" featuring Lil Tracy

18. "Witchblades" featuring Lil Tracy

19. "Walk Away as the Door Slams" (acoustic) featuring Lil Tracy