Lil Nas X's "Rodeo" Video With Nas Is A Vampiric Horror Story

Alex Zidel
February 06, 2020 10:21
Lil Nas X and Big Nas collide for the "Rodeo" video.

In "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X became a cowboy. For "Panini," he graced a hyper-futuristic wonderland. With "Rodeo," he's teaming up with the man he copped his moniker from to deliver vampiric vibes, biting into our necks with another sensational music video.

In what's becoming a huge part of his overall appeal, Lil Nas X has delivered yet another solid visual offering for "Rodeo," a song off his celebrated 7 project. During his performance at the Grammy Awards, LNX shocked his fans by bringing out one of rap's most respected characters, Nas, to debut the remix to "Rodeo." Contributing to the country-tinged flavor of the song, Nas flexes his "rap don" prowess on the cut, complementing the 20-year-old's style perfectly. He appears in the video as well to perform his portion, which brings Lil Nas X out of character to just vibe out next to the legend. Sometimes, creative direction has to take a backseat to moment-making. This is certainly a moment for Lil Nas and Big Nas.

Watch the video above, which premiered this morning. Let us know if you're vibing with the new video for "Rodeo."

