Lil Nas X's "Panini" Video Is A Futuristic Wonderland

Lil Nas X returns with his new video for "Panini."

Back when Lil Nas X first previewed his Take A Daytrip-produced single "Panini," we knew it would be a hit. The superstar singer has been growing as an artist over the last year, working hard on perfecting his craft and taking major risks along the way. He's being celebrated as a role model for young kids to live out their dreams and be fully authentic, which is a beautiful thing. Now that the hype of "Old Town Road" has started to die down, the rapper is pushing "Panini" as his next bop and now, the video has officially been released.

For the last few weeks, LNX has been teasing the futuristic video, posting photos of himself in a dystopian-looking wonderland. Rocking his spacesuit, the star pops up as a holograph in several shots as a young girl explores the next-level set design, which is surely inspired by films like Blade Runner. Directed by Mike Diva, there was definitely a ton of money put into this production because the visuals are absolutely stunning, technologically-advanced, and clearly well-thought-out.

Considering Lil Nas X has become a mainstay in the world of pop and rap music, you should probably get acquainted with him now if you aren't already. Watch above.