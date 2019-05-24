Lil Nas X's chart-topping track "Old Town Road" has been sitting at #1 on the Billboard 100 chart for seven weeks and it seems like a good chunk of the streams are coming from kids who just can't get enough of the song. North West has already dropped off her own rendition of a music video for the song, Consequence's son shared his remix to the track and now an elementary school used it as their anthem.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Felecia Evans, the principal of Landers Elementary School in Cleveland, Ohio, shared a video on Twitter that sees a sea full of children breaking it down to Lil Nas' song - some dancing, some jumping and a lot of them singing along to the lyrics. "I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating...together!!" she captioned the cute clip.

"Like, you know, anything with little kids, that get involved with my music, or come up to me with something like this, it just puts a smile on my face," Lil Nas previously stated about his song hitting the masses.