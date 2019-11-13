If there's one person who had an incredible year, it's Lil Nas X. He became a massive star with his own and "Old Town Road" made history as the longest-running number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is undoubtedly a country-pop song with elements of hip-hop but it took time for the country world to accept that. The song was actually booted off of the Billboard Country charts because it wasn't deemed country enough which sparked a widespread backlash.

Nearly a year after its release and the question of whether Lil Nas X is country enough shouldn't even be asked. He is now an official winner of a Country Music Award. Before it was broadcasted, Good Morning America announced that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road (Remix)

won the CMA for Musical Event Of the Year. Lil Nas X responded with excitement to the announcement on Twitter.

Although Lil Nas X's career just began this year, he has been tirelessly grinding since the success of "Old Town Road." He announced a few months ago that he'd be taking a break from music. Truthfully, a bit of self-care at this point can only do him good. Additionally, with the song's recent diamond status, Lil Nas X could likely live off of the royalties of "Old Town Road" for a minute.