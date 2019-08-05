How much longer does Lil Nas X have at the top of the Billboard Hot 100? The 20-year-old rapper is one of the biggest things to happen to music this year, blowing up on TikTok with his country-rap blend "Old Town Road." The song has broken all kinds of records, now spending eighteen weeks at the top of the chart after calculations were made earlier today. Considering the song was once removed from the Country standings after it was deemed "not country enough," this is another slap in the face from LNX to Billboard.

In other chart news, Lil Tecca just made his debut in the Top Ten, earning the tenth spot with his hit single "Ransom." The 16-year-old rapper has been buzzing hard and last week was the most successful campaign for him so far in terms of the song's streaming numbers. Elsewhere on the list, Billie Eilish enjoys another week right behind Nas X with "bad guy" spending another seven days at No. 2. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello occupy the third spot on the Hot 100 while Lizzo and Khalid follow closely.

Congratulations are in order for both Lil Nas X and Lil Tecca. Both artists are en route for incredible careers and we're excited to see how long "Old Town Road" stays at No. 1.