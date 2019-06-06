As annoyed as some listeners are with "Old Town Road" at this point, it's one of the hottest singles in the world right now. Lil Nas X fell into a goldmine with the hit, after the controversy over the song's inclusion into the genre of country music gained national attention, and Billy Ray Cyrus swooped in to save the day by agreeing to work on the song's remix. Since then, the song has marked somewhat of a cultural landmark, inspiring a whole host of viral memes, assless chaps twerking videos, features at Elementary School talent shows, educational remixes, and many many more. But now, it seems that the song has even started changing lives!

Earlier this week, Sheletta Brundidge tweeted about her autistic son Daniel's miraculous breakthrough moment involving the song. Daniel, who doesn't speak due to his condition, began humming the tune to the top-charting hit, and later on, was even caught singing the words on his own. Brundidge rushed to the record the magical moment, and posted the video to Twitter. It instantly started catching everyone's attention prompting the cowboy himself to take notice, who replied: "what a king," in a quoted retweet of the video.

Later on in her Twitter thread, Brundidge described how the song has literally changed her son's life, saying: "we had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house. My son Daniel has #autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions!"

Children all over the world have fallen in love with Lil Nas X's hit, and it's even influenced a couple of celebrity kid remixes, like that of Consequence's son, Caiden, as well as a self-directed music video for the track by none other than North West.