Lil Nas X ignited controversy upon the release of the lead single off his upcoming debut studio album of the same name "MONTERO." While the content of the song itself isn't what had people up in arms, the accompanying visuals and promotion of the track is what didn't sit well with a few people.

Namely, Lil Nas' use of satanic imagery in the footage as well as the queer-friendly content in the video and its subsequent performances earned the hitmaker backlash. While it seemed like the controversy landed the artist in some hot water with his label, he recently confirmed they've finally given him the green light to drop more music after the "satanic controversy" died down.



Taking to TikTok to share the glorious news, Lil Nas donned a pink hat with a durag underneath as he let fans in on the news. "when the satanic controversy dies down and your label says you are allowed to release new music," wrote the Georgia native before teasing an upcoming track tentatively titled "Industry Baby."

The track, which was first teased by Lil Nas X back in October, is suspected to be a new version of the previously leaked track. Returning to his rapping roots on the track, he spits, "Baby bet, ayy, couple racks, ayy/Couple grammys on him/Couple plaques, ayy/That's a fact, ayy (Ah, ooh)/Throw it back, ayy."

Right now, it's not clear when "Industry Baby" is slated to drop. Let us know down in the comments if you're looking forward to hearing new music from Lil Nas X.