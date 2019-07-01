The sales figures for last week are in, and as predicted Lil Nas X ensured that his presence was felt - his 7 EP placing a strong second on the Billboard 200. On the rare occasion, a non-hip-hop album grabs top honors, it was The Raconteurs' Help Us Stranger that did one better than Lil Nas X by debuting with 88,000 units sold, by a margin no greater than 11.000 equivalent sales.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Lil Nas X thereby raked in a modest 77,000 units sold for 2nd place, followed by Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at #3, the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins at #4, and Khalid's Free Spirit climbing one spot to #5. Nothing new right? Well, Lizzo stunned the music world by netting a sales mark of 33,000 units sold, up 9 spots from last week, with plenty of room to spare in the coming weeks.

Lil Nas X's accomplishment coincided with him coming out as gay, despite his most ardent supporters muttering a collective "ya don't say" at the public's dumbstruck reaction. Also charting in the Top 10 this week, was none other than clone-body Guwop, his Delusions of Grandeur garnering him 32,000 equivalent sales in its first week out - good enough for 7th position. Rounding out the Top 10 are DaBaby and for the umpteenth week in a row, Ariane Grande's Thank U, Next.

[Via]