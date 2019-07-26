Lil Nas X made a visit to the Twitter offices recently and hit up his favorite social media platform to send out a note about his agenda while in the head office. "I’m going to twitter headquarters and i will be replacing @jack as the ceo for the day. everyone must nae nae or be at risk for account suspension!" he joked.

The head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, followed up to the tweet calling his visit a "ceo remix" but a bunch of other responders didn't come through with a comical clap back. Knocked Up actor Seth Rogen seemingly began the serious suggestion that Lil Nas do something about some of those unwanted verified accounts that send out racist tweets on the daily. "Maybe do something about all the white supremacists he verified and therefor amplifies?" he asked. Another user responded with a similar statement: "Maybe @LilNasX will have spine to ban the Nazis."



Ian Gavan/Getty Images

While the "Old Town Road" music maker continued to share updates of his Twitter office rituals, the interweb championed his visit with some tasks of their own.

