Lil Nas X's debut EP 7 will be arriving sooner than later and after dropping off the official tracklist for the project, there's now more news on who will be featured on the tape. Blink 182's Travis Barker chatted with SPIN recently and he revealed that he had some studio time with the "Old Town Road" music maker that sparked a song for the EP.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“I have a song with Lil Nas X that’s going to be on his EP,” Travis shared. “He came to the studio, and I played a couple [of] beats that I thought would be stuff he was into. Then I played something on accident where he stopped and was like, ‘What is that? I’ve got to have that.’ It was actually an idea I had for the blink album.”

He added: "Three hours later, he posted a clip of it on the internet, and now it’s done. I’ve never gone back and re-recorded it or anything."

Lil Nas has been teasing the arrival of the tape on Twitter for some time. He recently sent out yet another note about his music, writing: "Once this new music drop you all will realize once and for all that i am truly baby."