Now that Nicki Minaj and the City Girls have put their past behind them, Lil Nas X's brother wants the Rap icon to do the same with the Montero artist. Lil Nas X's history as a Barb was unveiled during his "Old Town Road" era, but when he was confronted with screenshots showing that he was once a Nicki stan, Lil Nas X denied the allegations.

However, that was before he decided to come out as gay and later shared that he was afraid of the backlash he would receive. Because he hadn't yet come to terms with his sexuality, at least not publicly, he didn't know how to navigate admitting that he was a Barb.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

In light of recent news that Nicki Minaj and the City Girls have spoken about issues the Minaj once had about comments the Rap duo made years ago, Lil Nas X's brother took to Twitter to share a few thoughts.

"U got one more barb to have a convo with [eyeball emoji]," he wrote. "I gues imma be the one to say it can we get a @NICKIMINAJ and @LilNasX for the culture [praying hands emoji]." He added, "I watched my brother grow up loving nicki I personally believe if he can have one feat from anybody it would be her [shrug emoji] he deserves it he worked his ass off to get to where he at [praying hands emoji]."

Minaj's fans have been quite cruel to Lil Nas X over his denials as the rapper has repeatedly apologized and stated he still pines for a Nicki collaboration. Back in November, Nas X admitted that both Nicki and Drake turned down his requests for Montero features.

Check out his brother's tweets below.