This week, Lil Nas X's 7 EP earns the young artist a slot on the top 10 the Billboard 200 chart as the project pushed 77,000 equivalent album units with 4,000 accounting for pure album sales. It equates to 90.4 million on-demand audio streams and makes it the most-streamed album of the entire week.

The only other project to best 7 in sales units this week is rock band The Raconteurs who drop off Help Us Stranger. The band successfully earned 88,000 equivalent album units with 84,000 impressively going toward pure album sales.

Jason Wise/Getty Images

Following behind 7 is a group of former No. 1 albums starting with Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 3 with 57,000 units. Jonas Brothers' Happiness holds steady at No. 4 with 40,000 units while Khalid's Free Spirit moves up to No. 5 with 36,000 units.

Lizzo's Cuz I Love You reached a new peak at No. 6 after pushing 33,000 following the rollout of sale pricing for the project on the Apple iTunes Store.

The next debut of the week belongs to Gucci Mane, who is introduced to No. 7 with his Delusions Of Grandeur project gaining 32,000 equivalent album units with 3,000 of those units going toward pure album sales. The remainder of the list is finalized with DaBaby's Baby On Baby sticking to No. 8 with 28,000 units and Ariana Grade's Thank U, Next climbing up to No.9 with 26,000 units. Polo G enjoys another week in the top 10 with No. 10 Die A Legend earning 24,000 units.