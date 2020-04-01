April Fool's Day 2020 has justifiably been canceled this year because, well, nothing can top what we've already lived through during these last three months. The entire year has basically been a complete joke, complete with a literal global pandemic popping off in the last few weeks. If you were planning on pranking your friends and family today, it might be a good idea to reconsider. We're all going through a lot and dealing with this situation differently. Twitter jokes are welcome, however, and the king of said internet activity just reigned supreme once again.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Nas X has been celebrated for the way he connects with his fans online, engaging in ridiculous amounts of banter with his followers and quickly becoming one of the most relatable celebrities on the planet. Much like the rest of us, the 20-year-old recording artist is in self-quarantine but he wasn't about to let a pandemic ruin his months-long preparation for April Fool's Day. He rang off his prank successfully this morning.

"I was never gay. i said it to build up fuel for aprils fools day. ha got u guys," wrote LNX on Twitter, joking about his coming-out moment last year. It took him all of thirteen minutes to reveal he was capping.

"Where the hoes at," he added before bouncing back to his real life. "Ok i’m gay again," he wrote.

Do you think Lil Nas X has April Fool's Day on lock? Can/will anyone out-perform him?