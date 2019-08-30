Lil Nas X is absolutely on top of the world right now. After spending nineteen weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100, the 20-year-old rapper appears to be done pushing "Old Town Road." He's moving on to bigger and better things, performing his new single "Panini" at the MTV Video Music Awards and gaining credibility as an artist with his new EP. There has been a lot to say about LNX's claim to fame. The young man is a product of the internet. Before music, he ran a popular meme account on Twitter and there are also rumors that he was the head of a Nicki Minaj stan profile. Lil Nas has been uncomfortable speaking about his former "Nas Maraj" page in the past and when it was mentioned in his recent Hot 97 interview, he equally shut down the claims.



Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Throughout much of the interview, Lil Nas X appears to be a little fed up of how people are perceiving him as a one-hit-wonder. Speaking with Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, the recording artist was asked about how he started off, which led Ebro to ask about Nicki Minaj. The host questioned Nas X on if he truly is or was a Nicki stan and his response sounded annoyed. He took some time to mull over the question before answering: "Somewhat but that's not how... it's music things."

The artist is seemingly only interested in speaking about things that are going on in his career right now, leaving everything else in the past. Watch after the 6-minute mark below.