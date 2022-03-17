We all know Lil Nas X as one of this generation's strongest hitmakers but his latest new music sample is jarring, to say the least.

After taking a months-long break from social media and the real world, Lil Nas X returned to the spotlight this week to announce two new songs with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Saucy Santana. Fans are overjoyed to be hearing from the young superstar, who has won over millions of hearts across the globe. With his hit single "That's What I Want" continuing to perform extremely well on radio and the charts, the 22-year-old pop-rap star shared a snippet of his new music and it sounds... well, it doesn't sound very good.



Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The joke song was shared by Lil Nas on Twitter on Wednesday night, asking his fans who he should call to collaborate on the record. His replies are filled with responses that are equally as ridiculous as the music sample, which is incredibly discordant as multiple beats play at the same time, with Lil Nas rapping, "See I never gave a f*ck, never will, popping pills, ain't no Benadryl, I'm the prince like Will, moving in with Uncle Phil."

Considering how much of a troll the artist has shown to be over the years, it's highly unlikely that Lil Nas is being serious by announcing this as a new single. He's clearly joking around, getting right back into the swing of his internet domination.

What do you think of Lil Nas X's satirical new single? Check it out below and let us know in the comments.

Once you get done checking that one out, listen to Lil Nas' actual new music preview underneath.