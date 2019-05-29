Lil Nas X went from being an aspiring rapper to owning the No. 1 song in the country for eight straight weeks. When "Old Town Road" first crept its way onto the Billboard charts, people wrote off the young star as a parody rapper -- and he may still be classified as one -- but he's capitalized off the success of his ultra-successful track by keeping the train rolling. LNX has played shows at Rolling Loud and Stagecoach, shown up as a surprise guest during other established artists' concerts, teased a series of new songs, and more. His latest stunt has to do with Drake. While the Canadian superstar isn't planning on hopping onto an "OTR" remix anytime soon (that we know of), he did serve as the inspiration for Nas X's mock album cover.



Using Nothing Was The Same as a base for his latest troll art, the young singer pulled the same pose in front of the same cloudy background that Drake used years ago. Lil Nas X even decided to title his next album Nothing Was The Same, hoping to push himself into even more of a Drake-type role in the industry. Unfortunately for him, people picked up on the similarities nearly directly after the post was shared but LNX wasn't hearing any of the criticism. "Peep how i’m looking up and drake looking straight ahead. also notice the different hues of blue. they look nothing alike. people be reaching when u at the top," he wrote on Twitter.

This was meant as a troll job but how funny would it be if Lil Nas X actually went through with this? He's definitely got something going for him.