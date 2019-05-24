When you think of hockey, you don't typically think of hip-hop, unless we're talking about Snoop Dogg's unconditional love for the Anaheim Ducks. As far as the Stanley Cup Finals is concerned, the NHL typically opts for some rock artists or washed up pop acts. This year though, the league has entered the 21st century as they've enlisted the man behind "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X, to perform before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals which takes place in Boston on Monday, May 27th.

Lil Nas X isn't the only artist performing at the pre-game festivities. Country artist Chase Rice will also be a part of the fun, although it's clear that Lil Nas X is the big draw here.

"The place is going to go berserk, I'm pretty sure," NHL executive vice president and chief content office Steve Mayer said, via USA Today. "Everybody knows the song. The song is played in all our arenas, and the reaction to the song has been just incredible."

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

The Stanley Cup Finals will be an interesting matchup between the St-Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins. Both teams last played each other in the Finals back in 1970 with the Bruins taking it in a four-game sweep. Lil Nas X is expected to wear a Bruins jersey and the NHL is excited to make him an instant fan of the sport.

"Just to have him in the building for a Stanley Cup Final, I think he'll fall in love," Mayer said. "If you're going to see your first hockey game, that's a pretty good game to go to."