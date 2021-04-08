Earlier this week, Billboard revealed that Lil Nas X's new single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" scored big in its first week, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Overtaking huge records like Justin Bieber's Daniel Ceasar and Giveon-assisted "Peaches," Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open," and Cardi B's "Up," was no easy feat, but the controversy surrounding the demonic video for Lil Nas X's new single as well as his controversial "Satan Shoes" collaboration with MSCHF likely helped propel the song to the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

In an effort to keep the momentum of "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" going, Lil Nas X has shared a new video game that's inspired by the single's music video. The virtual game, titled Twerk Hero, takes design cues from the popular Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution gaming franchises, but instead of pressing buttons or keys to advance throughout the game, users are tasked with making Lil Nas X twerk.

According to Uproxx, players are instructed to “grab the booty and hit the incoming temptations," and throughout the gameplay, they will control a 3D model of Lil Nas X, facing backwards with his hands on his knees, in full twerk position. The better that you can make Lil Nas X shake his butt, the further you will advance in Twerk Hero.

Will you be playing Lil Nas X's new Twerk Hero video game?

