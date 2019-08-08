Here's one way to go about securing a coveted feature for your remix. With "Old Town Road" still serving as the most popular song in the country, Lil Nas X has started to look to the future. He previously sent a private message to Lil Uzi Vert, asking the Philly rapper if he would be down to hop on a remix of his follow-up single "Panini." When Uzi simply liked the question without replying, Nas and his fans figured the rapper wasn't interested. However, when the paparazzi caught up to him in the streets of New York City, he said that he was open to a future collaboration. Now, LNX is offering Uzi an ultimatum: either they work together on this remix or somebody gets hurt.

The Luv Is Rage artist posted a video of himself showing off his teeth, strangely rocking some accessories on his bottom grill. Lil Nas X could be found in the comments section making an unrelated remark though, urging the man to get in the studio with him. He even brought his family into the exchange. "Hop on panini or imma push my grandma down," wrote the viral success.

Lil Nas X is really good at using the internet. The comment has been liked over 21,000 times so clearly, people want to hear this remix. We're hoping it comes to fruition soon.