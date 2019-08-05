Lil Nas X's life changed suddenly in just one year. The 20-year-old was previously living at his sister's house when he made a track called "Old Town Road." Lil Nas uploaded the song online and according to him, the meme culture and the reshares to the beat is what put his song in motion leading to a Billboard feature. The "Panini" singer talked about the latter in his recent GQ feature where he discussed his rise to fame even more.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“I’m happy ["Old Town Road"] become a part of so many people’s lives. Kids are going to grow up with that song and play it to remember these times, which makes me feel amazing," he told the publication.

Lil Nas further touched on his sexuality and how him coming out as gay has inspired his fans more than he could have ever imagined. “Live your life to its fullest potential and don’t really care too much about what other people think of you. I used to say that cliché, but I never really lived by it, until now," he said of telling his truth. "Since I came out, people have been coming up to me saying, 'You’re making a way for us.'"

As for where's he's at now compared to where he's going, Lil Nas admits he's still "figuring it out."

"I don’t know what kind of music I’ll be making ten years from now. I want to do everything and I'm still learning how I work,” he added. “But the one thing I’ll always know is that people don’t know what they want until they get it. They didn’t know they wanted a song about taking a horse to the old town road in 2019. But they did.”