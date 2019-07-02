A few months ago, Lil Nas X teased that there would be another "Old Town Road" (Remix) featuring Young Thug. Although at the time, we were not sure if this was all apart of his usual trolling, it now seems that he was very serious. Earlier this morning, Lil Nas X shared a tweet that had fans overly excited about the Thugga-assisted rendition of Old Town Road. A cryptic photo was shared, but true Thugga fans knew what to be on the lookout for. Lil Nas X shared the familiar cover art which featured his signature emoji as well as Thugga's green-eyed snake emoji which only worked to get the fans ecstatic about the potential collaboration. "Is it too late?" was joined with the tweet.

The latest news surrounding the Hip Hop artist was his coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on the final day of pride month. Since then, fans have either showed support or stopped supporting the 20-year-old artist altogether. Nevertheless, it seems that Lil Nas X is still okay and has actually decided to make light of the situation by retweeting funny videos about his coming out. Regardless of what his sexual orientation is, we look forward to seeing what's next musically for Lil Nas X.

[Via]