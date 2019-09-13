mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Nas X Taps DaBaby To Bring The Remix Of "Panini"

Erika Marie
September 13, 2019 03:04
The last time Lil Nas X dropped a single, it stayed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100 chart for a record 19 weeks and has remixes for its remix. Bill Ray Cyrus helped catapult "Old Town Road" into record-breaking, country-rap music history, so we'll all have to wait and see if DaBaby can do the same for Lil Nas X's latest single, "Panini."

The track comes from the young rapper's June release titled 7, an EP that preludes his debut studio album. It was met with warm reviews from fans who were happy to hear what else Lil Nas X had to offer. The pop-rapper's "Panini" is nothing like "Old Town Road," as it's a much more radio-friendly single, and it manages to stay that way, even DaBaby on the track. With its release also comes a new music video courtesy of Chowder, so check it out and let us know how Lil Nas X and DaBaby do as collaborators.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, this song right here remind me of my ex
Say I be declinin' all her calls and I don't respond to none of her texts
I be like, "Girl, hush your mouth, you know I ain't got time for nothin' but sex"

