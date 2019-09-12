Lil Nas X is seemingly everywhere and he doesn't seem to be stopping his grind anytime soon. After almost breaking the internet with his recent selfie with none other than SZA (leaving fans with endless requests for a collaboration) Lil Nas X has now made his way back to his humble beginnings since paying a visit to his old high school.

In the clip below, you can see that Lil Nas X joined the school assembly for an impromptu performance of his favorite song right now, "Panini" at Lithia Springs High School in Georgia. We assume that the school grounds are still a familiar location to Lil Nas who only graduated in 2017 and then later attended college for one year before dropping out.

In other Lil Nas X news, the "Old Town Road" musician responded to the hate Kevin Hart got after he was accused of gaslighting Nas' comments on coming out as gay.

"I don't try to get into these situations 'cause online I'm just here to be funny and laugh and [entertain.] I'm not tryin' to get into...I'm not trying to put nothin' in," Lil Nas X said. "I'm not tryin' to say anything because when you say anything your words get twisted and you have to say something about that, and you have to say something about that. It's just on and on, so I don't even try to get into anything really. But no, I'm not mad at Kevin Hart."