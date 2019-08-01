Lil Nas X has only been in the game for a few months and already, he's become a fan-favourite for his hilarious troll posts. After Soulja Boy enjoyed his resurgence at the top of 2019, there was a hole in the hip-hop community when he was arrested. We were missing a troll that did everything in his power to joke around with his audience. The year prior, Tekashi 6ix9ine had been occupying that spot. Whereas 50 Cent uses his trollery to viciously attack his rivals, LNX does it simply to get his fans to laugh. He did so again by "hanging out" with Rihanna and even matching his outfit to hers last night, sharing a photo online as proof.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

The bathroom mirror selfie shows both artists rocking red formalwear but one thing stands out to the viewer: Rihanna is not actually in the pic. At first glance, you'll be able to see that she was simply pasted in using a photo editing tool. Still, Nas X is a fan of the saying "fake it 'til you make it." Maybe he's not hanging out with Rihanna yet but in a few years, they may be besties because of this photo. You never know what the future holds.

Are you a fan of Lil Nas X's brand of trolling? He's proven himself to be quite a master of the internet, connecting strongly with his fanbase and earning tons of likes and retweets anytime he posts.