There's a sense of togetherness in hip-hop, with artists including Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, and others all collaborating often and contributing to each other's respective albums. On the other end of the scale though, Lil Nas X seems to be more of an outlier to that trend. Many of his recent singles, including the #1 hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," have been solo smashes. Aside from his latest record "INDUSTRY BABY" featuring Jack Harlow, Lil Nas has been somewhat of a lone wolf as of late, but he's seeing that as more of a blessing.

Speaking with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music about his new song and video "INDUSTRY BABY," Lil Nas offered an update on his upcoming debut album and spoke about collaborating with Jack Harlow, as well as being an outlier in music.

"I love Jack Harlow. I feel like he's one of those people that I can see like truly appreciating what they're creating and where they want to go," said the pop star about his new record. "I love people that have these aspirations for a much bigger place than where they already are, you know? I feel like he's very much kind of in a situation right now where I feel like I was at a point where like... you know, like he's already had like a huge moment and more light ahead and I just want to help give him that boost. That's what I'm hoping this is for him."

On being an outlier, Lil Nas said, "I feel like I didn't really grasp that until last year and this year, you know? Because at first I was very much wanting to be with my peers, like you know how Travis Scott and Young Thug and Gunna, they're all always on each other's albums and Future and whatnot, but it's just like I'm in my own place for my own reason. And that gives me more room to step out of my comfort zone."

As for his upcoming album, he said it's finished but not coming right away. "I'm pretty much finished with the album. But you know, secretly, as we were just talking about moments and whatnot, I pushed the album back from where I was originally going to drop it because of that fact that I want to give these singles some more time to breathe before I drop music videos for songs that already been out for a long time or whatnot. But yeah, I'm really in a great space. I'm in a happy place. I'm in a super creative place. Really just going with the flow, making the best out of any situation that's thrown at me right now."

Watch the music video for "INDUSTRY BABY" below.