Lil Nas X has been undergoing an addiction to the remix, though his fans haven't yet unified to stage an intervention. After all, he's still fully functional, and the remix ultimately makes up a large component of his marketing strategy. Gotta get the streams up, man. Even if it means pairing Mason Ramsey with Young Thug on wax. Yet Lil Nas' hustle should not be knocked, especially when it's proving so effective. The man did recently look down the longest-running single of all time, thus laying down his name in the annals of music history. Now, he's looking to continue his chart dominance by pulling a familiar face into the fold.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Sharing a DM with Lil Uzi Vert, Nas X made his intentions known, hitting the elusive rapper with a simple request: "hop on Panini." Of course, Uzi left the message on read, so it's unclear whether or not he'll move forward with the offer. Or if he's even allowed, given his ongoing label "Drama." Luckily, Nas X is patient from all his travels across the dusty trail, and will wait until Uzi is good and ready to move forward.

Have you still been bumping "Panini?" Or is it, like the sandwich that bears its name, best consumed in a single sitting?