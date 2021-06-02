Lil Nas X has quickly become one of the most recognizable queer figures in modern pop culture. Previously keeping his sexuality under wraps, he formally came out as gay on the final day of pride month in June of 2019, pointing to lyrics in his track "c7osure" from his debut EP where he hinted at being a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," he wrote in the tweet. He has surely come a long way since then, fully stepping into his queer identity. He shared a playful photoshoot on his social media Tuesday (June 1) to commemorate the celebratory month.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"happy pride month," wrote Lil Nas in caption of the post. He added a rainbow flag emoji and a white heart to fully illustrate the message. In the disco-inspired shoot, he dons a curled hairstyle and a matching purple set with earrings and necklaces. Since sharing the photos, he's managed to earn 259k likes.

In other Lil Nas X news, he recently hit the stage for a coveted performance on Saturday Night Live. During his high-energy performance, he tore his pants on stage.

"So, I was pretty much going down the pole, you know, doing my little sexy drop down and boom, I feel air," said Lil Nas X about the incident. "I was like, okay, there's definitely a breeze going on and I also felt like, some popping, like still happening while I was down there. I was like, 'Oh God, I hope it's not...just please don't be on TV already.'