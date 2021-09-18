Lil Nas X says that working on his new album, Montero, was therapeutic for him and helped him to heal "many unchecked wounds." Nas dropped the debut album, Friday, after an attention-grabbing build-up that included him participating in a fake pregnancy photoshoot.

“I love joking but on a serious note making this album was therapy for me,” he wrote on Twitter, Saturday morning. “I began healing many unchecked wounds, facing skeltons in my closet i never wanted to, fighting internally every day and crying persistently, MONTERO is truly my baby. Thanks for the love.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The project features collaborations with Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus, but surprisingly to many, not Drake or Nicki Minaj. Nas explained their absence from the project, on Twitter, earlier this week.

“No reply from Nicki, Drake was still working on [Certified Lover Boy],” he wrote. “This was like a few weeks ago and I understood completely, and he said he’s down to do something but [it was] just not the right time. He was trying to get his own sh*t together.”

Check out Nas' thoughts on the making of his new album below.

[Via]