Lil Nas X is one of the most hyper-aware artists of this generation. He knows what people say about him online and he laughs along with them. When he came out as a gay man, he ran the risk of being shunned by a large portion of the hip-hop community. Of course, there are still people who will boycott his music because of his sexuality but LNX isn't letting those folks distract him from his mission. Some people say that "Old Town Road" was forced down our throats after, like, twenty different official remixes were released of it. If you thought that was bad, we're only getting started because the 20-year-old plans on using the same strategy with his current single.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You may have noticed that instead of continuing to push his record-breaking hit "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X is putting more of his effort into ensuring that "Panini" gets the same buzz. So far, he's been doing an amazing job. However, we all know how Billy Ray Cyrus' remix helped him out last time. This morning, Lil Nas told his fans that the first of very many remixes will arrive on streaming services tonight. "PANINI REMIX 1 OF 25 TONIGHT," wrote the superstar online.

At this point, you should know that Lil Nas enjoys trolling his fans. There may very well never be twenty-five different iterations of the song that are released. However, he has teased a few different guests for the eventual remix. Who do you think will grace the Daytrip beat tonight? Lil Uzi Vert? Joe Jonas? Gordon Ramsay? Your guess is as good as mine!

[via]