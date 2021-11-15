After a handful of number-one singles, a debut studio album that was edged out only by Drake's Certified Lover Boy on the Billboard Top 200, and some of the funniest and most important music moments of the year, it was only right that GQ named Lil Nas X one of their 2021 Men of the Year.

In a recent interview, Lil Nas sat down with GQ, and touched on every part of the past year, including his role in breaking down the "hyper-masculine" culture of modern hip-hop.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

When GQ stated that he was "part of the hypermasculine breakdowns that have been happening in hip-hop recently," the Montero rapper seemed to agree, but also offered sympathy to one the biggest perpetrators of that hyper-masculine culture.

"Iâm not going to lie," Lil Nas began. "I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope heâs able to. But I donât know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine."

These comments come in response to DaBaby's homophobic Rolling Loud rant, in which he targeted people with HIV and AIDS.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Despite the internet's best efforts to wipe the "SUGE" rapper clean off the face of the Earth, it has become abundantly clear that DaBaby is not going anywhere. Between his recent appearance on Coi Leary's "Twinnem" remix, his upcoming "Live Show Killa" tour, and his ongoing feud with DaniLeigh, people are still talking about DaBaby, despite his "cancelled" status. And it seems that Lil Nas X believes the only way to move forward from any of this, is if DaBaby learns from the mistake he made on the Rolling Loud stage, and grows from it.

