The most successful year in Lil Nas X's life is coming to an end but it doesn't mean next year won't bring about fruitful accomplishments. The 20-year-old attended last night's American Music Awards and won a trophy for Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop for his beloved single "Old Town Road." It was that same song that landed him 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, beating out acts such as Mariah Carey.



When speaking to Billboard at last night's award show, Lil Nas X expressed his gratitude for being nominated for six Grammy awards, including Album of the Year. “I am just so happy that they even considered my project that I was just working on a few months ago," he said of his 7 EP. As for the next year ahead, Lil Nas promised nothing but “amazing surprises” for all of his fans, sharing details on how it feels to be a black member of the LGBTQ community.

“It’s been pretty good so far, luckily,” he said. “I can’t say everything is cool because I’m in my place right now. If I was an upcoming artist who didn’t have what I have, I don’t know if it would be the same love, but I’m happy.”